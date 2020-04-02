Islamic religious schools registered under Jakim to get RM21 million in aid

KUALA LUMPUR: Islamic religious schools registered under Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) in the country will receive a one-off aid of RM21 million, to help ease the impact of Covid-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri in a statement today said the aid will be disbursed to private tahfiz schools, ‘pondok’ schools, Sekolah Agama Rakyat and private religious schools.

“The outbreak of Covid-19 and the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) has affected many teachers and operations at these religious schools.

“Hence, we hope that this one-off aid will help to alleviate the burden of the teachers,” he said.

The one-off aid will see 22,920 teachers receive living aid of RM800, while 2,119 religious schools will receive assistance to cover the management costs, utilities, rental and operating expenses of RM10 per student.

Zulkifli said the aid was from RM100 million allocated to Jakim under 2020 Budget for upgrading works at tahfiz institutions, pondok schools, and registered religious schools.

“We would like to thank Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz for approval of the allocation for the purpose.”