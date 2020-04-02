Preacher Ebit Lew helps family of three to find home

KUALA LUMPUR: While everyone is seeking refuge from the Covid-19 virus at the comfort of their home, a family of three has taken shelter at a pedestrian bridge instead.

Their plight had caught the attention of Muslim preacher Ebit Lew. Known for his humanitarian works, Ebit stepped in to help find a home for the young family.

Ebit said he felt compelled to help the family after reading about them from a Facebook posting.

He went to the location mentioned in the post and brought them to a rental located next to his own house.

“The next day (on Wednesday), we looked for a rental home for the couple and their daughter. At first, a condominium owner has offered his place for free because he is away abroad.

“The residents’ committee however was against the idea, despite the approval from the owner itself.

"To avoid any possible problem, I went looking for a place to rent and found a place for them near Selayang. They have moved in last night.

"Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), they have a place to stay now and I’m glad that I could help. I was deeply moved to see their daughter’s reaction when she first stepped into the house,” said Ebit when contacted, adding that he would help in paying the rent for the family.

Meanwhile, Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Arifai Tarawe said he met Ebit at a roadblock at KM15, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur two days ago.

“I have been told about the couple and their three-year-old daughter who were seen sleeping at the said pedestrian bridge.

“I was made to understand that the three had ended up at the pedestrian bridge after they were evicted from their family home,” said Arifai, adding that he had instructed his officers to inform the Welfare Department for the next course of action to be taken.

Before the relevant authorities could act, he said Ebit had paid the family a visit about 11.35pm on Monday to lend a helping hand.

“Before the ustaz came and took them under his wing, the police had given the couple and their young daughter some food, milk and disposable diapers.” said Arifai.