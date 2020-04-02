Johor Good Samaritan busy helping needy during MCO

JOHOR BARU: There's no point asking Alex Tong Jee Leong who is his brother's keeper.

The 55-year-old retired storekeeper promptly responds to every call or need for help the minute he is alerted to it.

And the calls have been coming, especially in these times of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

For the past 13 days, he visited people with all sorts of needs in the Johor Baru area.

He simply jumps into his Perodua Myvi and darts to the place where the hungry or sick languish in lonely desperation.

A Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) volunteer for the past few years, Tong has taken to the current times like a duck to water.

He just drives to where he can fetch food and medicine that must be delivered to the people.

He has seen the poor, elderly, incarcerated and even those with disabilities, both physical and mental.

The hours are long and unpredictable. The work is hard, tense, occasionally dangerous and mostly in the shadow of the limelight.

Alex Tong takes the trouble at times to personally feed the elderly. –NSTP/VINCENT D’SILVA.

“I still remember late one night when someone came knocking on my door to ask me to send his wife to hospital. I drove the lady to the emergency unit at the hospital,”

“I don't get paid for the work I do nor do I ask for recognition. As long as people require my assistance I will be there to offer my hand,” he said.

In the current Covid-19 pandemic, he has become busier and life is even more taxing for him.

He collects groceries from supermarkets and stores and helps to deliver them to people in dire need of the items.

“We must realise many of them are daily wage earners or are even jobless. With the current situation, they will need help. Otherwise, how are they going to have a decent meal?” he said.

This quinquagenarian said the time has come for Malaysians to raise awareness of the need to work towards a more inclusive, compassionate and caring society.

He has helped paralysed victims, dialysis patients, mentally disabled, children with Down Syndrome, stroke victims, paralysis patients, cancer victims, orphans, diabetics and single parents.

For cancer patients and the dying, he is a caregiver.

“I hope more people will become socially conscious and play a greater role in society to provide assistance to the not so fortunate."

MRC National Committee for Community Services committee member, Lekha Nandey, who has been with the MRC for 15 years, said she is simply amazed at Tong’s willingness and "super-availability".

“If people can be separated into givers and takers, Alex Tong Jee Leong would be firmly in the givers' category.

“Apparently, there are some people who are born to give and he is one of them. He's a cheerful giver, always primed to respond to need,” she said.