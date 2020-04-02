Most Covid-19 patients show mild or no symptoms

PUTRAJAYA: About 80 per cent of Malaysians who were tested positive for Covid-19 showed either mild symptoms of infection or none at all, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham said.

“We know that 80 per cent are asymptomatic or they have mild symptoms. The other 20 per cent need more attention as they either belong in the moderate cases or the critical cases of around five to 10 per cent,” he told a press conference here today.

He said although the World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended for the ministry to only screen those with symptoms, Malaysia decided to also test those who had close contact with Covid-19 positive cases.

Dr Noor Hisham also revealed that all Covid-19 deaths that involved younger age group patients came to the hospital too late.

He said this when asked about the mortality trend of cases linked to the virus which has so far cost 50 lives in the country.

"We also have death cases involving young patients like the one aged 34 and the youngest was 27. But (this was because) they came (to the hospital) at a very late stage.

"They came when they were already at stage 3 or 4 (of a Covid-19 infection), where they already had pneumonia and needed breathing assistance.”

Previously, Dr Noor Hisham said that there were five stages of Covid-19 infection.

In stage 1, patients were usually tested positive but did not show any symptoms and stage 2 is when a person is positive but only showed mild symptoms.

For stage 3, patients will start to develop some form of pneumonia while those at stage 4 would start having breathing difficulties and need oxygen support.

As for stage 5, it involved patients who can no longer breathe on their own and have to be incubated and put on ventilators.

Dr Noor Hisham further said that the ministry now has a team to review all Covid-19 death cases in order to find useful trends and the team will be headed by the ministry’s former deputy director-general Dr Christopher Lee.

He said so far the team has found that aside from coming in for treatment too late, there are two other high-risk groups.

"There are many deaths involving those who have diabetes, hypertension and low immunity. This made up about 67 per cent of the total number of deaths," he said, adding that the other high-risk group involved those from the senior age group.