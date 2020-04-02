High Covid-19 cases in Rembau

KUALA LUMPUR: Rembau has been identified as having one of the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa through his Facebook Live earlier today said this was based on the total number of cases compared to a ratio of 100,000 residents.

“If we take a look at the Covid-19 case distribution, surprisingly, the number of cases in Rembau has topped Lembah Pantai.

"The recorded number of Covid-19 cases in Rembau is 69 cases to every 100,000 residents, while Lembah Pantai recorded about 51 cases in every 100,000 residents.

“Kluang has recorded 32 cases in every 100,000 residents," he said.

Annuar said five localities around Federal Territories had been identified with high Covid-19 cases.

He said figures showed Lembah Pantai had 51 cases, Titiwangsa (13), Kepong (17), Putrajaya (21) and Cheras (8).

“The numbers are relatively low if we were to compare it to a global scale.

"Even so, the government will continue to contain the outbreak effectively,” he said.