Hadi appointed special envoy to Middle East

KUALA LUMPUR: Pas president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s special envoy to the Middle East, a post with ministerial status.

The appointment of the 73-year-old Marang Member of Parliament was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement today.

“Abdul Hadi was the International Union of Muslim Scholars vice-president and had served as the Terengganu Menteri Besar from 1999 until 2004.

“He holds a Bachelors Degree in Syariah from the Madinah Islamic University as well as a Masters Degree in Political Science from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt.

“Abdul Hadi has been named as among 500 influential Muslims in the world for the ‘Pendakwah’ (preacher) and spritual leadership category by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre based in Jordan in 2016.” the statement read.