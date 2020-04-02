Experimental Covid-19 drug to be introduced in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The experimental drug Remdesivir will be introduced in Malaysia soon as part of efforts to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has approved the usage of several applications of the United States-made drug in Malaysia.

Speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya earlier today, Dr Noor Hisham said they will introduce the new drug to patients soon.

“We’ve received the application to bring in Remdesivir, and God willing, we will introduce it to our patients very soon,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said hospitals are currently using Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine, which are used primarily in the treatment of malaria.

He added that hospitals have also been using a combination of other off-label antiretroviral (ART) medicines, Lopinavir and Ritonavr, which are more commonly used as an antiviral for HIV patients.

Remdesivir is made by American biotechnology company Gilead. The antiviral drug was first developed to fight against Ebola.