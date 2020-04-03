MCO: Sufficient supply of essential items in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has conducted checks to ensure there are sufficient supplies of essential items during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R Vidyananthan said the checks were conducted on retail, wholesale and manufacturing premises by a total of 200 officers from the ministry.

"As of yesterday, a total of 1,224 premises in the state have been checked. The checks were conducted since the weekend.

"The checks showed that among items that are in high demand during this period are sugar, cooking oil, flour, eggs, rice, canned sardine and instant noodles. The supply of these items are found to be sufficient and easily available in the state," said Vidyananthan in a statement.

He said checks also showed that there is sufficient stock of essential items at the wholesale level to meet daily demand.

"The checks also showed that there is no significant rise in the prices of these items during the MCO."

Vidyananthan said in order to improve the implementation of the Enhanced MCO in Simpang Renggam, the Armed Forces have deployed two teams from the Defence Intelligence Division to conduct air surveillance using drones.

"The two-day operation beginning today (April 3) is to ensure that local residents comply with the EMCO," he said.

Vidyananthan also said that the state government is prepared to face Covid-19 cases in Johor.

"To date, a total of 14 quarantine stations have been activated in the state to house Covid-19 patients who need monitoring by medical teams," he said.

As of Thursday, Johor recorded 395 positive Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths.