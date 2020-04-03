Close ￬

Sarawak assistant minister Dr Jerip Susil contracts Covid-19

Sarawak’s Assistant Minister of Transport, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, has tested positive for Covid-19. – File pic
By Melvin Joni - April 3, 2020 @ 1:58pm

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Assistant Minister of Transport, Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, has tested positive for Covid-19.

His aide confirmed that the Mambong state assemblyman was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) near here, last night.

“Datuk (Dr Jerip) is now at SGH for treatment,” he said, adding that Dr Jerip was infected after he came into close contact with one of his workers.

The worker tested positive after attending the Good News Fellowship Conference Church recently.

All who have been in close contact with Dr Jerip, including his wife, special administration officer, as well as his driver, have been placed under home-quarantine for two weeks.

