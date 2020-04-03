Sanitisation tunnels to better protect personnel on the field during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police is preparing portable sanitisation tunnels for its personnel throughout 20 districts in the state, said the chief Datuk Zaini Jass.

The locally-made sanitisation tunnels costing at about RM70,000 which will be despatched to other districts within three days were meant to look after the safety of the personnel.

“It is being taken into consideration with the worrying situation as the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the country especially Sabah.

“The initiative is to give motivation and confidence to all personnel especially those on the field as they are exposed to higher risk as they are facing the public,” he said at a press conference at State Police Headquarters here.

Yesterday, Sabah recorded 210 Covid-19 cases. However, the statistics do not reflect the real situation as many samples were still pending tests.

As of today, 121 officers and personnel suspected of contracting Covid-19 have been quarantined while 48 were tested negative.

One of the personnel is tested positive, however, he is stable and being treated at Sibu hospital in Sarawak.

Zaini said that police had also contributed household items to 57 personnel who were badly affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides that, Sabah police also would like to thank the Sabah government for assisting in providing necessities which include face masks, hand sanitisers and RM1 million for frontliners.

“We also would like to extend our gratitude to 668 army, 523 volunteers, 149 police volunteer reserve force, 54 Civil Defence department, 441 General Task Force among others for assisting during the movement control order.”