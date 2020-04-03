CAP calls on the government to ban Ramadan bazaars this year

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has called on the government not to allow Ramadan bazaars this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said allowing such bazaars will completely defeat calls for social distancing that everyone had been practicing after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

He said despite the Covid-19 pandemic that is currently plaguing the country, many states still maintained that Ramadan bazaars would be allowed to operate during the fasting month which is set to begin towards the end of April.

According to the Health Ministry as well as third party experts, there could be a surge in Covid-19 cases in the middle of April as it is predicted that the disease will reach its peak in Malaysia then.

Mohideen said arguments that such bazaars were needed to safeguard the welfare of traders was a weak one at best.

He said it was also illogical to compare Ramadan bazaars and restaurants which are still allowed to operate during the ongoing MCO.

He said the situation at Ramadan bazaars was more like wet markets and night markets where many people had to gather close to each other while shopping for goods.

"There is usually a huge number of people moving about in the same area at the same time.

"Even if the authorities were to put restrictions in place, there is no guarantee that this will be followed. We have seen this happen at a few wet markets and there is a high chance that this will also happen at the Ramadan bazaars if they operate," he added.