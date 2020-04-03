MCO: MDEC launches 'Hour Of Code' to encourage children to learn coding

CYBERJAYA: In line with aspirations of its #mydigitalmaker movement to encourage youths to be digital creators instead of being just active consumers, Malaysia Digital Economy Corpiration (MDEC) is working with Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) and the Education Ministry (MoE) to encourage students to continue learning how to code during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The #mydigitalmaker movement is in line with MDEC’s role to lead the digital economy forward under its three main pillars; digitally skilling Malaysians, digitally powering businesses and attracting digital investments.

“In the past, we have worked with MoE to run Hour of Code sessions in schools. Since the children are now at home, we would like to keep the momentum going via this online campaign.

“It is also in line with the #DigitalVsCovid movement that we have initiated with the support of the Communications and Multimedia Malaysia Ministry (KKMM), to galvanise Malaysians to leverage the digital tools and services available to overcome the impact of Covid-19 on our society and economy,” said Surina Shukri, Chuef Executuve Officer of MDEC.

The Hour of Code (HoC) Campaign draws its name from the Hour of Code online programme by international NGO, Code.org which allows anyone to learn how to code via engaging and simple online activities. Since 2017, MDEC has partnered MoE to run nationwide HoC campaigns in schools. On average, 100,000 Malaysian students participate each year.

This is one of many activities conducted under the #mydigitalmaker movement, a public-private-academic movement launched in 2016 to cultivate digital creativity and innovation amongst school students. Through this movement, close to 1.3million students have participated in nationwide digital maker activities such as coding, 3D printing, robotics, etc.

Parents, teachers and students can visit www.mydigitalmaker.com/hoc to get more information and participate in the HoC campaign.

In addition to HoC, another programme that is being offered online during the MCO period is the Future Skill for All (FS4A) initiative, a joint initiative with DiGi Telecommunications, UNICEF and supported by MoE.

“The programme was previously done in physical workshops, but following MCO, it is being offered as an online webinar via YouTube on programming with micro:bit tools.

Last week, close to 500 teachers participated in the webinar. Following this success, FS4A has kicked off webinars for MoE’s District-level Master Teachers (called Jurulatih Utama Daerah) on March 31.

The webinars will involve a total of 300 Jurulatih Utama Daerah nationwide. These lessons are aligned to the subject, Rekabentuk Teknologi (Design and Technology) for Year 5 & Year 6 school students,” said Dr.Sumitra Nair, MDEC Vice President – Digital Talent Development.

To support teachers in delivering more effective online classes, MDEC and MoE have jointly launched online training on Google Classroom for 30 lecturers at Teachers Training Institutes (Institut Perguruan Malaysia) nationwide on March 23. Upon completion on April 14, these lecturers will run Google Classroom training for trainee-teachers and in-service teachers in their respective states.

With students requiring to continue their learning despite the closure of schools and parents adopting Work-From-Home (WFH) arrangements, MDEC also strongly recommends that students leverage e learning opportunities to make the best of their time away from the classroom.

Iinformation on the details of all e-learning content that MDEC has compiled for the benefit of all in Malaysia as part of its #DigitalVsCovid movement, can be obtained at https://mdec.my/digitalvscovid/.