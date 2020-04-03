Penang says no Ramadan bazaars this year

GEORGE TOWN: All Ramadan bazaars in Penang are cancelled this year following the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

He said the matter was decided during the state Special Safety Committee meeting.

"This decision is necessary to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

"Our priority is the health and safety of our people," he said in his daily Facebook Live address to the people of Penang today.

Penang is the latest state to cancel the Ramadan bazaars after Terengganu, Selangor and Kedah announced the cancellation of the Ramadan bazaars in the respective states.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has before this stressed that it was unwise to hold Ramadan bazaars this year in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Sultan, via his official Facebook account yesterday, said Ramadan bazaars would pose a huge risk to the community at large.

Earlier today, the Consumers' Association of Penang (CAP) had urged the government to ban Ramadan bazaars this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader said they were against any Ramadan bazaars operating this year as it would completely defeat the purpose of social distancing which the people had been practicing.