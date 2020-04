PUTRAJAYA: There are 217 new Covid-19 cases reported as at noon today, bringing the tally to 3,333 nationwide.

In a press conference on Covid-19 updates today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the number, 58 were from the tabligh cluster.

“Of the cases still undergoing treatment in hospital, 108 are in the intensive care unit, with 54 of them requiring breathing assistance,” he said.

More to come