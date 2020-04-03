Penang to allow some businesses to operate twice weekly from Monday

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has given the green light for several businesses to operate twice weekly during the Movement Control Order (MCO) beginning this Monday.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said this was decided at the Penang Security Council Committee (JKKN) which he chaired this morning.

He said among outlets that would be allowed to operate every Monday and Thursday, from 8am to 2pm, include those selling agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, hardware shops, pet shops and spare parts shops.

Chow said immediate repairs will also be allowed for critical work as well as the cleaning and spraying of insecticides to avoid harm to the public.

Others that will be allowed include maintenance work for 10 critical sectors and banking services - where departments relating to IT and cash management are allowed to operate.

Chow said the decision to allow such sectors to operate twice weekly was also discussed and approved during a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

“After the meeting, I had my state Security Council meeting, approved and decided on the days and time for operation,” he said.

The government had imposed the MCO on March 18 and it has since been extended to April 14.

The MCO was enforced as a preventive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 50 lives.