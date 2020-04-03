Petrol, diesel prices continue to dip amidst Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The pump prices for petrol and diesel continue to slide following uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motorists who want to fill up their tank with RON97 petrol will be paying eight sen less per litre for it, starting tomorrow (April 4).

The Finance Ministry said the new pump price for RON97 would be cheaper from RM1.68 per litre to RM1.60 for the period of April 4 to 10.

The retail price for RON95 petrol would also be less by eight sen from RM1.38 to RM1.30. Diesel will be cheaper by 10 sen from RM1.68 to RM1.58 per liter.

The ministry, in a statement on Friday, said, the lower retail price of petroleum products was due to the continued decline in global crude oil prices following the global economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

"In addition, the government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price changes and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people," it added.