Near perfect compliance of MCO at sea

GEORGE TOWN: The compliance rate of people not venturing out to sea during the Movement Control Order (MCO) is near perfect, Marine Police Region 1 Commander Assistant Commander Rosman Ismail said.

He said the force, which is responsible for 730 nautical miles of the sea, from Kuala Perlis to Sepang, had observed that people particularly avid anglers fully understood the importance of complying with the MCO.

"At the start of the MCO, we still found anglers sitting under bridges to catch fish or even families picnicking along the beach.

When we patrolled the sea, we warned them to stay home and abide by the MCO.

“Now, we don’t find them at the usual spots anymore. This shows they fully understand the need to stay at home to stop the spread of Covid-19," he told newsmen here today.

Checks by the New Straits Times below the Penang Bridge at 4pm today found no anglers there unlike during normal times. There were also no picnickers along the beachfront from Batu Uban to Pulau Jerejak.

Pulau Jerejak also seemed to be deserted with no one along the beachfront.

Meanwhile, Rosman said the number of crime cases at sea had also reduced significantly during the period of the MCO.

"We can see more than 50 per cent reduction in crime cases at the start of the MCO until now.

"We will continue to patrol the sea to ensure people continue to fully comply with the MCO," he added.