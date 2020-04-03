Sabah Immigration denies viral post on 'special treatment' to 3 flight passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah Immigration Department has denied an allegation that it gave “special treatment" to three flight passengers to travel from Tawau to Kuala Lumpur, despite restrictions imposed by the state government in line with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement today, Sabah Immigration director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said investigations revealed that the claim which had gone viral since April 1 was false and baseless.

The claim which was uploaded on an Instagram story read: “Last 2 weeks MCO with family in Tawau, the next 2 weeks with husband in KL. My kids miss their dad, especially abg titin, every day asked when we will travel back to KL to meet papa.

“Our tickets to KL were on 22/3 but the immigration department rejected. So, this time we use ‘insider’, ‘immigration boss’, who is my dad’s friend, Alhamdullilah, we managed to fly back KL.”

Muhamad Sade said under Immigration rules during the enforcement of MCO that took effect on March 18, Malaysians who are holidaying, studying or working in Sabah and Sarawak, are allowed to enter or leave East Malaysia.

He said, however, those who wished to enter Sabah would need to get approval from the state government except civil servants and private sectors workers who fall under essential services.

“But they still need a letter from their head of department or employer for each trip.

“Non-Sabahan spouses and their kids with Sabah permanent resident pass; those who hold Sabah working pass, student pass, and long term social pass are also allowed to enter but are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine or stay home notice.

“Couples who are not Sabahans also need to show their marriage certificate as proof,” he explained.

As such, he said, the accusation was groundless as those who wish to leave Sabah do not need to get special approval from the Immigration but only need to go through the normal immigration clearance.

“We have contacted the passenger involved and gotten her explanation. She said she only contacted an immigration officer to check on the permission status but not using an ‘insider’ as claimed.

“She had apologised to the department over the viral post at 11.20am and promised to delete the post from her social media account.”

He also urged people to avoid posting fake news on their social media that would tarnish the image of government agencies working as the frontliners during the MCO.