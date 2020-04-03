Dr Noor Hisham: e-Ramadan bazaar to replace conventional bazaar [NSTTV]

PUTRAJAYA: Local authorities may consider introducing creative approach to replace conventional Ramadan bazaar if the on-going Movement Control Order (MCO) that has entered its second phase until April 14 was extended throughout the fasting month.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah noted that the behavioral pattern among the people when interacting among each other has changed since the first phase in the enforcement of the MCO.

“Maybe we need to come with a creative and innovative idea (to replace the conventional Ramadan bazaar in the event the MCO is the extended).

“During the first phase of the MCO, we had witnessed an increased in food delivery service by 70 per cent.

“Maybe, we can introduce e-Ramadan bazaar, in which, foods are delivered to the house,” he told reporters here today.

At a separate press conference earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Ramadan bazaars are not allowed as long as the MCO is in force.

The decision, he said, was reached by the Special Ministerial Committee based on feedback from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“(In) the meeting today, it was decided that all Ramadan bazaars would be prohibited as long as the MCO is in force.

“However, if the MCO ends, the National Security Council would draft a post-MCO standard operating procedure (for bazaars’ operations),” Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister, had said.

So far, several states, including Melaka, Selangor, Terengganu, Penang and Kedah have announced the cancellation of Ramadan bazaars this year.