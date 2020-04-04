Ex-bodybuilding champion to auction painting to help frontliners

KUALA TERENGGANU: EVERY individual has his or her way to make the best of staying at home while observing the Movement Control Order (MCO) period which came into effect on March 18.

For Abdul Halim Budin, 60, from Taman Mulia, in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, he spent his free time completing his coronavirus (Covid-19) abstract painting which recently went viral.

He said he started the art piece on March 19, and only completed it on March 31.

“Apart from giving me much satisfaction, the painting also reminds me of this glum period in history where the whole world was paralysed by the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m planning a public auction soon, where the painting will be sold to the highest bidder.

“Proceeds from the sale of the artwork will go to the frontliners to be used to purchase food, medical supplies and other necessities needed in battling Covid-19.”

Halim said he felt humbled witnessing the sacrifices made by the frontliners in combating the virus and stemming its spread in the country.

“I have nothing to contribute except my humble art skills. I hope my painting will fetch a sufficient amount to benefit the frontliners,” said the four-time Mr Malaysia and bodybuilding champion.

Halim has been taking part in various art exhibitions in the state, with the most recent being the Antara Langit dan Bumi art exhibition at the Kuala Terengganu Drawbridge in September last year.

“I never learned to paint professionally and my references were from videos uploaded on YouTube. However, I’ve received recognition for Breakthrough Artist at the Art Salon 2018 by Artesque.”