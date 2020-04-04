Alarm as numerous CIMB customers report missing funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Numerous CIMB debit card holders have reported unauthorised transfers of funds from their bank accounts today.

Many have taken to social media to share screen captures of their bank account transaction history documenting the alleged unsanctioned withdrawals.

But according to a CIMB spokesperson, all recent 'direct debit' transactions recorded by the bank were legitimate transactions authorised by customers.

"These were (actually) isolated incidents relating to incomplete transactions performed by customers with overseas merchants, such as online streaming (service providers).

"However, the transaction descriptions were re-termed 'direct debits', causing confusion for customers.

"We apologise for the confusion and will be communicating with affected customers directly," said the spokesperson when contacted.

Earlier today, affected CIMB debit card holders took to social media to express their shock and frustration over the matter.

Twitter account holder @sharpIT9 said he did not receive any notification for his direct debit of RM200.

"What is wrong with CIMB_Assists? Direct debit RM200 without any message notification," he tweeted.

Another twitter account holder, Anne H, posted: "But the amount doesn't match, the amount deducted from my account is more than the amount I'm supposed to pay. I have to pay RM6.90 for my Apple music subscription, but the amount deducted from my account, RM6.97, and I didn't purchase anything other than that. I don't even know whether that RM6.97 is for my applemusic subscription or not, since there are no details attached."

Meanwhile, ‘Shahilarahim’ tweeted that her friend lost RM3,000 from her CIMB bank account and urged the bank to resolve the matter, as her friend had never before conducted international transactions.

Zafirah Affendi also questioned CIMB on the suspicious direct debit transactions today.

"Found unauthorised deductions from my acc (account). Since I'm abroad, I've not used the acc recently for anything, so not sure where this is from.

"Not huge amount but moved all my money out of CIMB to be safe," she tweeted.