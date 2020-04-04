Tertiary institutions roll up sleeves to produce PPE for frontliners nationwide

JERANTUT: Lecturers and trainees at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (Adtec) here have modified a moulding machine to produce face shields for distribution to medical frontliners nationwide.

Adtec director Kamaruzaman Md Ali said the modification of the injection moulding machine at the centre’s polymer technology division allowed for the production of some 5,000 units of the face shield.

Lecturers and trainees at the Advanced Technology Training Centre (Adtec) here have modified a moulding machine to produce face shields. -NSTP/ROSELAN AB MALEK

He said the face shields have been distributed to hospitals and clinics in the country and Adtec is completing another 5,000 units.

“We consulted experts on the required specifications for the face shields and since we have the moulding equipment at the centre, we decided to put it to good use. We are happy to play a small role in assisting the frontliners.

“So far, the face shields have been distributed to nearby hospitals and clinics here, as well as those in neighbouring districts and states. Usually, hospital and clinic representatives would give us a call before collecting the protection gear,” he said today.

Kamaruzaman said current orders are for frontliners located in Labuan, Mersing, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak among others.

We also have volunteers working from home before sending the sewn PPEs to the college. -NSTP/ROSELAN AB MALEK

Meanwhile, in Raub, students from the Raub Community College have teamed up with several groups of volunteers to prepare personal protective equipment (PPE).

College director Mohammad Azwan Ja’afar said apart from the volunteers, tailors in town have also been roped in to assist them to complete the PPEs.

“We started to cut and sew the PPEs, including for the head, bodysuits and foot protection gear, on March 28, and can complete up to 60 sets in a day. The college has prepared about 6,000 metres of woven fabric for the purpose.

“For those without any knowledge of sewing, our teachers from the tailoring course will provide them with simple training. We also have volunteers working from home before sending the sewn PPEs to the college,” he added.