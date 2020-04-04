Early Prihatin Rakyat payout brings smiles to recipients

KUANTAN: Father-of-three Shahrinahar Latib is elated over the announcement that the Prihatin Rakyat financial aid will be paid out beginning Monday.

The 34-year-old civil servant said the move to bring forward the payment was certainly a relief to those in the B40 and M40 income group categories affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“I am grateful for the early financial aid as I can now start making plans for the family's expenditure for April... I’ve already set a family budget and maybe it’s time to revise it.

“We are still unsure if the MCO will be extended beyond April 14 and what will happen after that. I am sure news on the early payout will bring smiles to low income families and those who are experiencing loss of income,” he said when contacted.

Shahrinahar said many people were still either applying or waiting to find out whether they were eligible for the Prihatin Rakyat cash aid as new applications could be made until April 30.

“It is a wise and much-awaited move by the government as I am sure the money will be put to good use," he said.

Today, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz in a statement said the RM9.24 billion Prihatin Rakyat financial aid which was only scheduled to be paid at the end of the month will be disbursed in two phases beginning Monday.

Meanwhile, security guard R. Prakash, 35, said the cash aid would help him pay his house rent and settle some unpaid utility bills.

"The extra cash will allow my family to buy and cook some good meals. We have been eating mostly canned food during this MCO.

"I am sure many families who face similar situation like mine will be happy with the announcement. We can now plan to save some cash for another day," he said.

Bachelor R. Sekaran, 28, said he expected long queues of people withdrawing the cash aid from automated teller machines come Monday.

"Unlike the previous cash assistance (Cost of Living Aid or BR1M), this time around, those from low income families are looking forward to the cash aid as some have no income due to the MCO. These are tough times and the government has made a good decision to assist the needy," he said.

The Prihatin Rakyat financial aid is part of the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 27.