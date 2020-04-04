Selangor police requests sanitising tunnels

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police are appealing to the state government for assistance over the installation of sanitising tunnels to protect policemen who are at the frontline in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Selangor police spokesman on Covid-19, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Muslim said the Selangor contingent had requested for the allocation from the Federal Police Logistics and Technology Department.

“We are awaiting approval from Bukit Aman for the allocation of 10 sanitising tunnels. This is to protect those who have been tasked to carry out Covid-19 operations.

“At the same time, we hope the Selangor government will provide us assistance like the other state governments that are assisting the police in their respective states. We hope to install at least one sanitising tunnel at all 16 district police headquarters and one at the state police headquarters,” he told reporters at a Covid-19 special press conference, here, today.

Yesterday, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said police had taken their own initiative by installing sanitising tunnels at the Sabah state police headquarters and district police headquarters to protect the welfare of policemen and visitors.