All calls to Talian Kasih taken seriously, says ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is taking all calls received via its Talian Kasih hotline seriously, including issues concerning domestic violence and child abuse.

“The ministry’s Social Welfare Department has and will take immediate action (against the perpetrators) in accordance with the Child Act 2001 and Domestic Violence Act 1994,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said, the 57 per cent increase in calls received since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) also comprised enquiries over Covid-19, requests for assistance and counselling.

The New Straits Times had on Saturday reported that the hotline had seen a 57 per cent increase as of March 26 since the MCO was enforced.

The article quoted deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff as saying that among the issues handled via the hotline were on financial constraints, marital problems and domestic violence.

She had said while calls for aid would be channelled to the respective district welfare offices, the ministry works closely with counsellors, police and the relevant agencies in addressing reports of abuse.

She noted there was a “slight increase” in domestic violence cases, largely due to tension and stress of abusive partners from being confined to their homes.

The situation, however, she said, was still under control.

Various non-governmental organisations handling domestic violence cases also noted a surge.

Psychologist and psychiatrist who spoke to the NST say the MCO had given rise to marital conflict and domestic violence, which could potentially lead to a surge in divorce cases post-MCO.

They had also cautioned of an increase in cases of child abuse and incest.

Those struggling with emotional breakdowns can call Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 to seek help and emotional support.