Penang reps donate 30 per cent of salary to state Covid-19 fund

GEORGE TOWN: Penang assemblymen have agreed to donate 30 per cent of their one month salary towards the Penang Covid-19 fund.

In a joint statement, both the government and opposition party representatives gave their nod to the initiative, following the announcement of the state committee chairman agreeing to donate one month's salary last week.

"With this, we hope all the state government's initiative can be improved. Let us work together to curb the spread of Covid-19 and rebuild our beloved Penang," the statement said today.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said in his daily speech today that 20,000 packets of basic food supply would be distributed next week.

Every pack will include rice, wheat flour, cooking oil, noodles, biscuits, chocolate drinks, sugar and canned foods.

The targeted groups set to receive the aid are aid recipients from the Social Welfare Department, Equitable Economic Agenda (AES), People's Housing Project (PPR) as well as residents of low-cost homes, and eligible individuals identified by their local representatives.

“This centralised food distribution system will be monitored over time for improvement,” he said.

He also said that the details pertaining to Business Continuity Loan Scheme for traders and entrepreneurs would be announced on April 7.