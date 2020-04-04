Tabligh gathering cluster contributes highest positive Covid-19 figures

PUTRAJAYA: Most of the Covid-19 positive patients nationwide were linked to the Seri Petaling tabligh gathering cluster.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the overall figures, 1,545 cases or 44.36 per cent out of the 3,483 were linked to the religious gathering.

“Most of the positive cases were linked to those attending the tabligh gathering in Seri Petaling. This is the biggest cluster to date and has given birth to several generations of clusters. For instance, it involved their family members, close contacts and madrasah tahfiz (students and teachers).

“The Health Ministry continues to cooperate with other agencies in tracking down and screening all the close contacts among these high-risk groups,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Dr Noor Hisham urged those who had attended the tabligh gathering or having had close contact with the participants to get in touch with the nearest district health office and have themselves screened for the virus.

“The public are also urged to cooperate with related agencies in combating Covid-19 in Malaysia.

“As we are aware, the next two weeks is a crucial time for us, whereby the cooperation of all parties is necessary to ensure that we are able to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.”

The health director-general also reminded the public to stay at home and undertake good personal hygiene practice such as washing hands frequently as well as putting in place, social and physical distancing.

He said those with symptoms (including fever and cough) were urged to use face mask to cover themselves and protect others.

Dr Noor Hisham said members of the public could also contact the Crisis Preparedness Response Centre (CPRC), while information on Covid-19 is also available via Telegram channel: https://t.me/cprckkm.