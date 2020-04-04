12Make, PSC collaborate to produce DIY visor for hospital frontliners

GEORGE TOWN: As healthcare centres need as many face shields as possible while treating and testing Covid-19 patients, 12Make Sdn Bhd and Penang Science Cluster (PSC) have come together to help produce a practical do-it-yourself (DIY) version of it.

12Make Sdn Bhd managing director Louis Ooi Shiong Yirk and his friends from PSC have produced a simple face shield that was given the thumbs up by his frontliner friend.

The face shield is only made up of three main items - a plastic visor, a stretchable headband and a PVC sheet, which can be attached and detached easily within seconds.

As simple as it may look, face shields are important to protect the healthcare personnel handling Covid-19 patients.

Hence, the DIY face shield should provide the ample protection needed.

“It all started on Tuesday and we gathered the technical drawings of the DIY face shield and made adjustments to it. The idea then grew when many more started to join as volunteers and used their own 3D printers to produce the visor.

The idea then grew when many more started to join as volunteers and used their own 3D printers to produce the visor. -NSTP/DANIAL SAAD

"This is also environmentally-friendly as the visor and the headband can be reused while the only replacement needed is the PVC sheets. It is practical and easy to use," he said when met at PSC office, here, today.

At the moment, the 28-year-old Ooi and the volunteers are able to produce a limited number of the visors.

However, soon, it will go into mass production courtesy of Prestige Dynamics Industries which is making the mould for the visors and will make 10,000 pieces of the face shields at no cost.

With the production to go big, Intel, Mini-Circuits, Keysight Technologies, Jabil, Agilent Technologies and DreamCatcher have pledged support for the product.

The Penang government also allocated RM60,000 to cover the cost of producing 2,000 face shields daily for a month.

The face shields will be provided to all government hospitals and clinics in Penang.

"When I asked my doctor friend, he did say that the demand for the shields is there. So we decided to do this. The safety of our doctors is priority," he said.

Ooi has since been receiving orders from parties outside the state as well but for now, the priority is for use in Penang.