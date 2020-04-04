Residents of quarantine centres pleased with facility, comfort, amenities

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian undergraduates who were repatriated from Indonesia over Covid-19 fears were pleasantly surprised with the facilities, amenities as well as the basic necessities provided at quarantine centres housing them for the next two weeks.

Some 300 Malaysian students returned home on Thursday from Indonesia via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport before they were transported to the Aminudin Baki Institute in Nilai to undergo the 14-day Covid-19 quarantine process.

A medical student from a university in Indonesia who wanted to be known only as Nina said she did not expect to be provided with a hotel room complete with air conditioning, desk, television and balcony for her comfort during the quarantine process.

She said each resident at the institute was given their own room as well as a box containing food, snacks, clothes, mineral water, hospital clothing and toiletries.

The 21-year-old said residents at the institute were provided with the box of basic essentials, three to four times a day.

“The box containing the (necessities) is left at the door of the room, without any contact taking place. The Wifi facilities are also quite fast, which enables me to follow online based classes from here.

"Such facilities make me look forward to dedicating my life as a doctor in my own country upon graduation," said the medical undergraduate from Setiawangsa.

On her health, the undergraduate said she is grateful that they are in good health and have not shown any symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

Another Malaysian undergraduate from Indonesia, Pavitha Muhan in a posting on Twitter stated her appreciation to the facilities and service provided by Health Ministry (MoH) personnel and the authorities during the quarantine period at the institute.

The 22-year-old said she often left a thank you note each time MoH personnel sent food and collected garbage from her room.

“Apart from MoH, I am sure all the civil servants, sponsors have made this a reality... sitting and staying safe and praying that we can complete the 14-day quarantine process and return without being positive (for Covid-19).

“The quarantine facility is managed by the National Security Council (MKN) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA). They all deserve a huge gratitude,” said the medical undergraduate.

Before this, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said that 1,188 Malaysians who returned from abroad so far had been quarantined after the government imposed the isolation order to curb the spread of Covid-19.