Covid-19 data gathered by Apr 10 will determine MCO status

PUTRAJAYA: Whether or not the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be extended is dependent on the Covid-19 data gathered nationwide by Apr 10.

Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the two-week period involving the second phase of the MCO was crucial in breaking the chain of the virus' transmission.

This, he reiterated, could be achieved through a full cooperation by members of the public by staying at home, washing their hands regularly, practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask should they come down with flu-like symptoms.

He said it was not just the responsibility of the ministry to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham added that everyone played a crucial role and “if each and every Malaysian does all that is necessary, then we can cut the rate of infections."

“The responsibility is on all of us. If everyone can practice good hygiene, social distancing and stay at home, then we (will) look at the data. The data will tell us whether we need to extend or not,” he said at his daily press conference, here, today.

He said any decision on the MCO must be made based on science and facts, which hopefully, would be available by Apr 10.

“What’s important right now, is for everyone to respect the MCO and for this to happen, the public must have social discipline.

“Unless you have social discipline, you will place your country in jeopardy because we cannot implement what we have planned,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the public could also contact the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), while information on Covid-19 is also available on at Telegram channel at https://t.me/cprckkm.

The MCO, which was enforced from March 18, was extended until April 14 in efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

The second phase of the MCO, which began on April 1, sees a more stringent action by enforcement agencies, which involved closure of some roads and arrests as well as action being taken on more individuals found to have flouted the law.