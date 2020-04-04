Medical equipment flown to Sabah, Sarawak via RMAF aircraft

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) yesterday flew in medical and health equipment to Sarawak and Sabah for medical frontliners facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bernama reported yesterday that the RMAF’s A400M aircraft carried 100 units of aerosol boxes and other equipment to be used in the Health Ministry's facilities.

The aircraft also transported Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the frontliners.

Aerosol boxes being unloaded from the Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft after arrival in Kuching. -Pic courtesy of RMAF

The aerosol boxes consisted of the "Intubation Type" (used during the endotracheal intubation procedure) and the "Sampling Type" (used during the swabbing procedure).

A statement from the RMAF said this type of equipment prevents transmission of droplets from suspected Covid-19 patients to medical personnel.

The contributions were made possible by a non-governmental organisation, the Old Putera Association (OPA) of the Royal Military College.

The OPA previously distributed 108 units of aerosol boxes to healthcare facilities in the peninsula.

“The aerosol boxes will be used by medical personnel in the frontlines, who are at high risk of infections while they are on duty doing screening, checks and giving treatment to various levels of patients at health clinics, district health offices and hospitals,” said the statement.

RMAF said laboratory and pharmacy equipment, PPEs and critical medical equipment have been channeled to the Sabah Health department for its healthcare facilities.

Personnel unloading the medical equipment upon its arrival in Kuching yesterday. -Pic courtesy of RMAF

“These medical equipment are from the Health Ministry, National Security Council, National Disaster Management and Civil Defence Force.”

The A400M aircraft based in the Subang Air Force Base departed at 7am yesterday when it headed to Sabah and Sarawak. Its pilot was Mejar Lo Chee Sing, and the co-pilot was Kapt Mohd Erid Abd Rahim.