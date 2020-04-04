AirAsia offers e-commerce platform for small businesses hit by Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia is opening up its ecosystem and making its resources available to all local businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beginning with Peninsular Malaysia, through the Save our Shops (SOS) campaign, the airlines is seeking to help as many local small businesses as possible during the curent crisis.

“A lot of small businesses are being hit hard due to the outbreak. So AirAsia would like to do our part in helping as many local businesses as possible in this time of need. We have the right platform and infrastructure, and in this travel down-time, what better way to put our resources to good use than by lending a helping hand to those who need it,” it said in a statement.

The campaign will see AirAsia opening its OURSHOP e-commerce platform hosted on the airasia.com website to traders and businesses.

Products sold through OURSHOP will be delivered via Teleport, the logistics arm of the airlines.

The campaign will enable merchants to sign up at zero commission and zero listing fee to market their products on OURSHOP, for the whole month of April.

Traders will also be able to benefit from OURSHOP’s e-commerce expertise and Teleport’s logistics infrastructure, the airline said.

However, these shops will be required to cover the banking transaction charges of 2 per cent for each sale made.

“We also understand that the current market is inundated with requests for online purchases and delivery services. And OURSHOP and Teleport is a solution towards this problem. Market your products on OURSHOP, reach more people and Teleport, being a relatively new player in the delivery business will help narrow the gap of limited delivery services in this current situation,” it assured.

AirAsia said the e-commerce platform would allow traders to sell a wide range of products, from groceries, daily essentials, food and beverage to beauty products as well as household items.

Its Executive Chairman Tan Sri Kamaruddin Meranun said the Covid-19 period is a very challenging time for all.

“In these situations, we should help each other. We at AirAsia want to reach out to anyone who has a business, especially a local small business,” he said.

The airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said it is a tough time for all and AirAsia wants to help anyone who owns a business, especially local businesses.

“Sign up now as a merchant with @ourshop, our e-commerce platform. We want to help those struggling so we have decided on zero commission and zero listing fee,” he said.

Those interested to be a merchant can sign up at www.ourshop.com/seller.