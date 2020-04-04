Covid -19: 501 face mask scams detected since MCO enforced

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified 501 cases of fraudulent face mask sales involving more than RM3.5 million during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (CPP) from March 18 until Friday.

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said the figure during the 17 day period comprised 80 per cent of the total face mask fraud sale cases which was reported throughout this year.

“The number of fraudulent cases involving the sale of face masks has seen a sharp increase since the MCO was implemented from March 18 onwards.

“Since January 1, until yesterday, we have so far received 556 complaints regarding face mask fraudulent transactions with a total loss of more than RM4.2 million.

“However, since the MCO was implemented, a total of 501 cases was reported, with an estimated loss of RM3.5 million.

“The sharp increase occurred since the Covid-19 infection began in China and in Malaysia, which in turn created a shortage of face mask stock in the local market due to an increase in demand,” he said in a press conference, here, today.

Zakaria said investigation conducted on the scams led to 39 arrests, out of which 37 were made during the MCO period and 22 of them had since been charged.

“Most victims deal with the dealers via social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and other online sales platforms as well as via chat apps like WhatsApp and WeChat.

"After the victims make their payment, they (victims) cannot contact the suspects and their social media connection would be blocked and there would be no delivery made," he said.

Zakaria added that investigations also revealed that fraudulent syndicates involved in the scams also provided "delivery tracking numbers" for their face mask orders when in reality, it was for some other items.

“Such incidents had been widely circulated in the mainstream and social media but many still fall victim to such scams.

“We ask the public to be more vigilant. If buying from an online sales platform, make sure it is a legitimate seller and check the comments in the 'review' box for any negative or positive comments, ”he said.

In addition, he said buyers must also check their seller’s bank account through CCID's Semakmule portal or online seller status at http: /biztrust.ssm.com.my, before making payments.

Zakaria said all the cases were investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.