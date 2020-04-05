Call for a fair approach to MCO cases

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) has called on enforcement authorities to exercise a fair and balanced approach when handling cases related to the movement control order (MCO).

Its president Roger Chin said enforcement authorities should take an approach that facilitates the implementation of MCO instead of solely focusing on punishment.

He said the SLS was of the view that it was necessary to strike a balance between reprimanding those who wilfully flout the law under the MCO and those having difficulties adapting to a restricted lifestyle amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For instance, in the absence of clear and express guidelines, it would be appropriate for the authorities concerned to issue a warning and guide those who are exercising or playing a particular sport in their private compound rather than arrest and charge them.

"There must be reasonableness and a genuine attempt to secure compliance and take into account the type and gravity of the offences under the MCO when deciding on the need to take matters further in law enforcement," he said in a statement today.

For those who were justifiably arrested and charged, Chin said the SLS would advocate either binding them over, fines or community service being imposed rather than passing sentences that were custodial.

He said imprisonment may only serve to worsen the contagion of Covid-19 in confined areas such as lock-ups, prisons and detention centres.

"While no preparation to overcome the Covid-19 virus can be perfect and complete as we grapple with this pandemic, effective communication, understanding and compliance of the law and regulations must be adhered to.

"Similarly, we must avoid draconian, overly bureaucratic or authoritarian approaches to the management and enforcement of the MCO.

"Ultimately, flexibility is crucial as the relevant authorities will have to make many difficult decisions as they attempt to provide the best service they can in a challenging environment.

"In this environment, where news spreads extremely quickly and facts are sometimes liable to distortion, care must be taken to avoid actions that might be perceived as being biased against any particular class or group of persons," added Chin.