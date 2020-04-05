Lembah Pantai is district with highest number of Covid-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai in Kuala Lumpur records the highest number of patients with Covid-19, surpassing Petaling, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data.

It recorded 367 cases as of April 4. This was followed by two districts in Selangor - Petaling and Hulu Langat with 308 and 307 cases, respectively.

Two other districts in Selangor were in the red zone (40 cases and above): Gombak (77) and Klang (88).

Other districts in the red were Hilir Perak (61), Kinta (82), Kepong (104), Titiwangsa (86), Seremban (146), Batu Pahat (47), Johor Bahru (137), Kluang (135), Jerantut (58), Kota Bharu (82), Kuching (155) and Tawau (67).

23 districts were in the orange zone (between 20 and 40 cases). They were Kota Setar (23), Kuala Muda (32), Seberang Perai Tengah (36), Timur Laut (27), Kuala Selangor (32), Sepang (23), Kuala Langat (20), Hulu Selangor (26), Putrajaya (36), Cheras (38), Alor Gajah (21), Jasin (28), Melaka Tengah (26), Rembau (40), Kulai (24), Muar (28), Kuantan (36), Pekan (22), Besut (25), Dungun (20), Kota Samarahan (30), Kota Kinabalu (29) and Lahad Datu (38).

Four districts were in the green zone of no cases. They were Yan in Kedah, Machang in Kelantan, Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu and Kampar in Perak.

The remaining districts were in the yellow zone (one to 19 cases).

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia stood at 3,483 as of April 4 (12 noon).

Selangor has the highest number of cases at 890, followed by Kuala Lumpur (595), Johor (422), Sarawak (246), Sabah (225), Negri Sembilan (220), Perak (207), Pahang (151), Kelantan (139), Penang (99), Kedah (81), Melaka (75), Terengganu (74), Putrajaya (36), Perlis (12), and Labuan (11).