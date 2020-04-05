Supermarkets and wet markets monitored to prevent crowds

KAJANG: A total of 32 supermarkets and wet markets here are being monitored since the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the initiative by the police was carried out with the assistance of Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj) involving six teams.

"The objective is to ensure the public adhere to the MCO which is now in its second phase. We do not want to see congestion at supermarkets and public markets, and also ensure that the public practise social distancing," he said after visiting Kajang market today.

Also present was MPKj deputy president Najmuddin Jemain.

Ahmad Dzaffir said based on the observation it could be seen that the public were complying with the MCO order as well as practising social distancing at the Kajang market.

"The market is also limiting the number of people who can be in the market at a time, which is 40 people. MPKj has also placed a one-metre line on the floor to help the public adhere to the social distancing order.

The public queuing to enter Kajang market. - NSTP/ NURUL HIDAYAH BAHAUDIN

"On top of that, there is also a staff stationed at the market entrance to take body temperature of the public as well as giving hand sanitiser to them," he said.

In a separate development, Ahmad Dzaffir said a total of 21 individuals who flouted the MCO were arrested from April 1 until yesterday.

"Among them were 19 individuals who were arrested for joining a wild party at a condominium in Taming Jaya.

"To date, a total of seven road blocks and two road closures were implemented in this district and road closures will be increased in stages," he said.