Cops looking for culprits behind fake 'total lockdown' audio clips

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are on the hunt for two individuals responsible for creating and sharing two audio recordings falsely stating that the government is supposedly going to impose a total lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Federal police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the audio recordings spread via Whatsapp claimed that all supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants would be closed during the “10-day lockdown.”

He said police found the two audio clips - one from a man and another, a woman - making its rounds on Whatsapp since Friday alleging that the lockdown would be imposed soon.

Huzir said the irresponsible act of the two individuals have caused panic among the public who had rushed to buy their basic necessities upon listening to the audio clips.

“We are urging the public, if you identify the voice of the said individuals or the sender of the original audio clip, do pass the information on to the police.

“The police suspect that both of them might have been involved with sharing other audio recordings that went viral in the past and caused panic among members of the public," he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman yesterday.

He said the allegations made by both individuals were false.

In the audio recording by a woman, she made the clip supposedly after being informed by her friend who received the information from a press conference by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, in Putrajaya, on Friday.

However, the prime minister had not held any press conferences since Thursday.

While in the audio clip by a man, he called on the public to “standby” and purchase all essentials alleging that they would not be able to head out during the 10-day lockdown.

Those with information over this could contact the Criminal Investigation Unit through Superintendent Fazley Abdul Rahman at 0123837676 to assist with investigations.