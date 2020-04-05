5 orphaned after parents killed in drink driving case

BUTTERWORTH: In February their father died after being rammed into by a suspected drunk driver in Penang.

Today, the five siblings became orphans after their mother, who has been in a coma following the incident, also died.

Their parents, Khairizul Mohamad Noor, 39, and Zuriana Hasan, 35, were on a motorcycle when they were rear-ended by a Perodua Alza at KM 140.2 of the North-South Expressway, northbound at the exit to Perai, on Feb 9.

The driver of the Alza was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Khairizul died at the scene while Zuriana was hospitalised at the Seberang Jaya Hospital. She later slipped into a coma and was pronounced dead at 1am today.

Their eldest child, Nur Afni Nirwani, 16, said her mother's final message to her was to take care of her siblings.

Nur Afni Nirwani said her hopes were initially raised when her mother, just a few days ago, was able to move her fingers and open her eyes.

“I thought she would make it through. “But I was told last night that she had passed away,” said Nur Afni Nirwani, who was present at her mother's burial at the Bagan Jermal Muslim cemetery here today.

Nur Afni Nirwani said when her mother was hospitalised, she always took care of her brothers and sisters.

“I also hope the person responsible for this will not go unpunished,” she said.

The burden of taking care of her siblings - Nur Istana Nadira, 14; Nur Erna Nabila, 12; Nur Qurratul Ain, 7; and two-years-old Muhammad Khairi Zafran, now falls on her shoulders.

They are now being cared for by their grandparents, Hassan Ismail, 67, and Asmalaili Mohd, 59.

Hassan said he told his grandchildren to accept their fate.

“Qurratul Ain always asks us when her mother will come back, but now I have to tell her that her mother has gone with their father.

“I will do my best to take care of my daughter's children,” he said.