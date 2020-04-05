179 new Covid-19 cases, 90 more discharged from hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: There are 179 new Covid-19 cases reported as at noon today, bringing the tally to 3,662 nationwide.

In a press conference on Covid-19 updates today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said another 90 have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

This brings the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus to 1,005.

99 Covid-19 patients are currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) with 48 requiring respiratory aid.

The Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) were notified of four more deaths related to Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll to 61.