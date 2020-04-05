After midnight nasi lemak fix lands 24 in trouble

GEORGE TOWN: 24 people including two women were detained for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) here early this morning all because they were craving for nasi lemak.

Patrolling police personnel stumbled upon the group of patrons, aged between 13 to 40 at about 2am, as they were found gathered at the back of a house at Mukim 3, Sungai Pinang.

The group were gathered at a nasi lemak stall operated by an "enterprising" 23-year-old.

The patrolling Police detained everyone including the nasi lemak stall operator.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent A. A. Anbalagan confirmed the arrest.

"The seller claimed that he operated the stall since last year.

"He did not possess any business operating license from the local council. He violated MCO for operating his stall beyond the hours allowed," he said today.

11 of them were remanded until tomorrow while the rest until Tuesday.

They were detained and investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.