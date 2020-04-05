Prices of goods at Selayang wholesale market under control

SELAYANG: The prices of goods at the Selayang wholesale market are reported to be under control, adhering to the price guidelines set by the authorities.

Based on a survey by Harian Metro today at the market saw retailers not taking advantage of the current situation to increase the prices of goods.

Majority of them were selling red onions and garlic between RM9 and RM10 per kilogramme, big red chillies between RM6 and RM10 per kg, while processed chicken at RM6 to RM6.90 per kg.

Chilli seller Pee Yu Chi, 56, said he understood the needs of the customers, hence selling all his vegetables according to the set prices.

"For chillies and other vegetables, I sell according to the prices set by the government. I've been trading for the past 48 years here...

"Sometimes, I even sell my products below the set prices as stocks like chillies and vegetables cannot last long, so it's better that I sell them fast to ensure all are finished.

"Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, I cpuld sell up to 200 kiliogrammes of chillies, but now I can only sell about 100 kg as many restaurants can't operate," he said when interviewed here.

Meanwhile, chicken seller, Samsuri Jalil, 58, said because of the low number of customers during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period, he decided to sell his processed chicken at RM6 per kg.

"Before this, I would order up to 400 kg of chicken, but now it’s less than 100 kg as I depend on purchases from my regular customers.

"Business is bad and I hope that this pandemic will be over soon," he said.

For housewife, Marnilis Ruslan, 52, she has been buying goods at the Selayang wholesale market as usual as it was her favourite market.

"So far, the prices here are all under control and not marked up like grocery shops. I always come here to buy fresh produce.

"The advantage of grocery shops is their proximity, but I'll come to the market to shop as everything is here," she said.