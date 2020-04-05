'If you can't help all, don't abandon all'

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s on-going Movement Control Order (MCO), albeit a much-welcomed move to contain the spread of Covid-19, has hit the B40 and daily-wage workers the hardest, rendering some jobless.

Realising the dilemma faced by those in need, kind-hearted Malaysians nationwide have initiated various efforts to help convey monetary and food aid to these unfortunate groups in their respective communities.

Mohd Zaki Salleh from Sungai Petani, Kedah is one of them who has been going around looking to provide food to the poor in his area thanks to donations from his Facebook friends.

“Many thanks to my Facebook friends whom I have met and also those who I have not met who contributed to this cause.

“Today, 20 families received these food items (rice, cooking oil, Sardine cans, sugar, soy sauce and evaporated milk cans)… We are only the middlemen in conveying this aid to those in need,” he wrote on Facebook.

One of the people Zaki came across is a boy, Krisnen who has not been able to eat for three days during the MCO.

In a short video shared on Zaki’s Facebook, Krisnen said he and his family of five could not afford to eat because his father has not been able to work.

“This is the reality (of some people’s situation currently). I stopped my car and along came Krisnen who asked ‘Uncle, do you have any food? It has been three days since I’ve last eaten'.

“I then asked him how many people are in his house? He replied, five. I immediately handed him five packets of rice with catfish and sambal belacan.

“I’m sure his family will enjoy their dinner tonight,” he wrote on Facebook.

Zaki also wrote: “Jika tak boleh bagi semua, jangan tinggal semua,” which meant if you can’t help everyone, do not abandon everyone.

Among others, he also helps with the purchase and distribution of pampers and baby formula milk to those in need.