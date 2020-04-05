Ensure sufficient Touch 'n Go balance when using Penang Bridge

GEORGE TOWN: Motorists are reminded to ensure sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards to pay for the toll charges entering the Penang Bridge from the mainland.

In a statement, PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS), said any transaction with Customer Service Assistants for top-up is prohibited throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Its chief operating officer Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said that people may reload at bank automated teller machines (ATMs), convenience stores and petrol stations which are conveniently located around both the island and mainland.

"Self service kiosks are also available at various points along the PLUS highway," he said today.

PLUS' move to halt reload services at the toll lane throughout the MCO was to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19 to customers and Customer Service Assistants.

However, Zakaria also reminded people that the best move to curb the spread of the virus is to stay home and practise social distancing.

"By ensuring your Touch ‘n Go card have sufficient balance for toll transactions, it eliminates the need to physically interact with our Customer Service Assistants and at the same time, ensure social distancing is observed," he added.