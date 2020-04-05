Malaysia may not be able to cope with spike in Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, while remaining optimistic on containing the Covid-19, warned that Malaysia may not be able to cope with any exponential spike in infections.

"Looking at the current situation, we have an average of 100 to 200 cases daily.

"There has been no exponential spike, say, a 2,500 jump in a day as experienced by some countries. However, we may not be able to cope if that happens.

"We have our own system to see the projected number (of positive cases), but it is too early to say.

"Our rate currently stands at 7.05 per cent out of the 51,937 tests carried out so far," he told reporters here today.

He said the data collected throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO), aimed at breaking the chain of infection, would determine whether there is a need to have the MCO extended from April 14.

As of noon, 179 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, bringing the tally to 3,662.

A total of 99 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU), of which 48 needed ventilator support.