Malaysia awaits WHO's guidelines on face mask use by the public

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is awaiting guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the need for members of the public to wear face masks to protect them from Covid-19 infection.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry was waiting for the guidelines from WHO, which was more evidence-based.

“Nonetheless, we have advised all healthcare workers and frontliners to wear face masks when facing the public.

“As for the public, if you have symptoms, by all means put on your masks.

“Now, the question is whether the public should wear face masks. But if you are exposing yourself (to risk), perhaps you should,” he told a daily press conference gere on Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said while waiting for WHO guidelines, the ministry has no instructions or objections to those who want to wear masks, particularly, when out in public.

WHO had previously said that masks should only be used by sick people or those taking care of someone who is sick.