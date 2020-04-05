Ventilators from China expected to arrive in Malaysia tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will receive its order of 94 ventilators to be placed in intensive care units (ICU), tonight.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the ventilators which are produced in Shanghai were on their way to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“The ventilators are on the way! These are specially ordered by the Health Ministry.

“Production of 94 ICU ventilators in Shanghai were rushed, packed and now, thank goodness, we can expect them to arrive in KLIA tonight.

“These machines will save many, many lives from Covid-19 and bring some much needed relief to our medical professionals,” he said in a Facebook post.

Wee also expressed his gratitude to Malaysia's Ambassador to China Datuk Raja Nushirwan Zainal Abidin and the Consulate General for making the shipment possible.

“We must extend our deepest thanks and kudos to our Ambassador to China and our Consulate General for their close liaison with the Chinese authorities to expedite these life-saving machines back to Malaysia.

“Thank you as well to MASkargo and China’s government as their invaluable efficiency, support and expertise were instrumental during our time of need,” he said.

On March 21, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country needs an additional 500 ventilators in preparation for more new Covid-19 cases.

He said there were about 925 ventilators being used at 26 general hospitals designated for the Covid-19 treatment.

Since his announcement, many local companies have stepped in to donate money and contributed equipment to the local hospitals.