Sabah 'sanitisation tunnel' good idea but needs further research

PUTRAJAYA: The usage of portable sanitisation tunnels as prevention against Covid-19 infection needs further study, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"The sanitisation tunnel is a good innovation, but we, at the ministry, work based on facts.

"This means we need evidence and facts. Maybe a research (that supports the usage) so that we have data to show its effectiveness or otherwise, for example, what kind of chemicals are used.

"This is a very good innovation but we need to conduct research (on it)," he told a press conference here today.

It was reported that Sabah police had set up 25 portable sanitisation tunnels, costing RM75,000 each, at its district headquarters.

Policemen and the public would have to go through the tunnel for disinfection as a measure against Covid-19.