S'pore Foreign Minister thanks Malaysian counterpart for helping Nepal repatriation effort

KUALA LUMPUR: The already warm ties between Malaysia and Singapore was further strengthened when both countries cooperated to fly back their stranded residents from Nepal amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook posting yesterday, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan who welcomed home its 22 citizens said: "A big thank you to our friends at the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) for agreeing to accommodate them on the repatriation flight from Kathmandu, Nepal arranged by the Malaysian government."

Vivian said their colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Consular Directorate as well as the High Commissions in New Delhi and Kuala Lumpur also worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth operation.

"Another heartening testament of our strong bilateral cooperation in these challenging times."

On his Facebook page this evening, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the country and Wisma Putra was more than happy to assist its close friend in Asean in returning their stranded nationals.

"I hope they had a safe onward journey back home to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur. This goes beyond strong Malaysia-Singapore ties, it is a true display of what neighbours can do for each other in times of need."

In a statement, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the 22 had boarded the repatriation flight arranged by the Malaysian government for its nationals from Kathmandu to Kuala Lumpur, and that they subsequently returned to Singapore.

"The Singapore government would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Malaysian counterpart and the Embassy of Malaysia in Kathmandu for accepting our request to help accommodate the Singapore residents on the flight back from Nepal."