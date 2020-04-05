'Italy cluster' resulted in 5 deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The public has been urged to be transparent in providing information to medical personnel, if they had been in contact with Covid-19 patients, or have travelled overseas.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said based on investigations, a new cluster was found from an index case positive for Covid-19, which has a travel history to Italy (Case 1,580).

“So far, from that cluster, 37 people tested positive for Covid-19, with five fatalities; case 1,031, case 1,032, case 1,006, case 2,850 and case 2,210.

“One case is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and in need of ventilator support.

“This cluster has spread to the third generation,” he said.

He added as of noon, 180 countries were affected by Covid-19 infections.

“Hence, there is certainly a risk for imported Covid-19 cases from abroad into the country, resulting in a domestic spread.”

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said in line with the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), all Malaysians who returned from abroad will be screened, upon their arrivals.

“If they have symptoms, they will be sent to the hospitals, while the rest will be quarantined for 14 days at quarantine centres.”