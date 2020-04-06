MCO: ATM urged to bring Nuri helicopters back into service

ALOR STAR: The Armed Forces (ATM) should reactivate its Sikorsky S-61A-4 helicopters, better known as Nuri, to assist rural people during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) retired pilot Major Dr (R) Nor Ibrahim Sulaiman said its chief General, Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Samad, had phased out the helicopters after five decades of service.

He said all military operations are currently being carried out using French-made Eurocopter EC725 Cougar helicopters, including to send food to rural areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I was made to understand that RMAF only has 12 units of EC725 helicopters nationwide to carry out all operations, including search and rescue.

“As an interim solution, RMAF can reactivate its 12 Nuri helicopters to assist rural people, especially those in Sabah and Sarawak.

“However, they should ensure that the helicopters are in top-notch condition,” he said when contacted today.

In January, Ackbal announced that 12 Nuri helicopters were finally phased out after five years of service due to high maintenance costs.

“The wear and tear, after flying laboriously for 52 years, is beyond imagination with exorbitant costs for their upkeep.

“They have served their tenure well in the military, and it’s time for the Nuris to be phased out, given the enormous expenses for support services like maintenance, servicing, repair and parts,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Nor Ibrahim said the Nuri helicopter is able to carry more than five tonnes of payload and has a maximum of six hours’ flight time.

“Nuri has a great track record during search and rescue operations.

“The government cannot just rely on EC725 helicopters, as only eight to 10 birds can be used for operations right now due to maintenance,” he added.